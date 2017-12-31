Deputy injured in Denver area shooting was Scottsbluff graduate

One of the four deputies wounded in a shooting in suburban Denver was a 2007 Scottsbluff High graduate.

28 year old Deputy Michael Doyle is listed in stable condition at a Denver area hospital, along with the other deputies who were wounded. Doyle had reportedly transferred recently to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office after a long stint with the Castle Rock Police Department.

Authorities say the deputies wounded in the barrage of gunfire were forced to give up on a slain colleague and crawl to safety.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who were shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.

He says they tried to pull 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, who had already been shot, out of the line of further gunfire but their own injuries hampered their efforts.

All five were investigating reports of a disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the home, which had been the subject of a noise complaint four hours earlier.

Spurlock says the suspect was killed but did not identify him.

The other officers who survived this morning were: Deputy Sheriff Taylor Davis, 30, Deputy Jeffrey Pelle, 32, and 41-year-old Castle Rock Police Officer Tom O’Donnell. All are listed in stable condition, Spurlock said.