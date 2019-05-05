DeTavernier first girl to win Cornhusker Cup

DONIPHAN, Neb. – You might think Payton DeTavernier, like many people, might be nervous entering a shoot-off for the Cornhusker Cup. You’d be wrong.

The Papillion-La Vista junior shot a 72 in the handicap Saturday, then won a shoot-off to become the first girl to win the Cornhusker Trapshoot.

“I stayed content,” she said about her mind-set entering the shoot-off. “I was already there. I just needed a bigger accomplishment to win.

“I don’t get nervous or anxious,” she said. “I’ve never been all nervous and shaky.”

DeTavernier, who shot a 75 Friday to combine for a two-day 147 score, broke 39 targets in the shoot-off to defeat Omaha Creighton Prep’s Alex Papa, who broke 37.

This year’s champion has competed in the Cornhusker since the seventh grade, and she won the junior high title here in the eighth grade. She had the high girls’ score in the 2018 Cornhusker Trapshoot. She was also on the 2019 winning high school team, and had the girls’ top handicap score.

Claybuster 4-H won the 4-H team title, Omaha Marian Blue won the girls’ team title, and Jade Chapman of Papillion-La Vista won the girls’ high score.

The three-day event drew 830 junior high and 1,576 senior high shooters.

Results from Saturday’s senior high competition are:

Overall

Top 10 Individuals – Cornhusker Cup winner – Payton DeTavernier, Papillion-La Vista (won shoot-off), 147 of 150; 2. Alex Papa, Omaha Creighton Prep, 147; 3. Tom Peltz, Omaha Creighton Prep, 145; 4. Hunter Howe, Claybuster 4-H, 145; 5. Dagen Voightman, Louisville, 145; 6. Bryce McGill, Norris, 145; 7. Jacob Slieter, Papillion-La Vista, 144; 8. Vincent Kuehlthau, Papillion-La Vista, 144; 9. Connor Gregg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 143; 10. Jaron Cooper, Sutherland, 143

Top Three Ladies – 1. Jade Chapman, Papillion-La Vista, 141 of 150; 2. McKenna Schwisow, Wilber 4-H, 140; 3. Morgan Krinke, Lincoln Pius X, 139

Top Three 4-H Teams – 1. Claybuster 4-H A (Jeremy Cripps, Chase Krzyzewsky, Jerrod Fulk, Blake Greckel, Hunter Howe), 691 of 750; 2. Oak Creek 4-H 2, 687; 3. Wilber 4-H 1, 674

Top High School Teams – 1. Papillion-La Vista Titan 1 (Andre Perkins, Jade Chapman, Jacob Slieter, Christian Cole, Payton DeTavernier), 710 of 750; 2. Omaha Creighton Prep Blue, 709; 3. Norris 1, 695; 4. Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1, 689; 5. Omaha Skutt Green, 685; 6. Omaha Skutt Black, 681

Top Three Ladies Teams – 1. Omaha Marian Blue (Anna Feldman, Samantha Tracy, Malerie Birkel, Elizabeth Brisbin, Alexandria Rowe), 631 of 750; 2. Lincoln Southwest Teal, 627; 3. Omaha Duchesne Black, 626

Handicap

Top Three Ladies – 1. Payton DeTavernier, Papillion-La Vista, 72 of 75; 2. Anna Feldman, Omaha Marian, 71; 3. McKenna Schwisow, Wilber 4-H, 70

Top Three Individuals – 1. Alex Papa, Omaha Creighton Prep, 73 of 75; 2. Jacob Slieter, Papillion-La Vista, 73; 3. Bryce McGill, Norris, 73

Top Three 4-H Teams – 1. Claybuster 4-H A (Jeremy Cripps, Chase Krzyzewsky, Jerrod Fulk, Blake Greckel, Hunter Howe), 340 of 375; 2. Oak Creek 4-H 2, 332; 3. Blue River 4-H Red, 332

Top Three Ladies Teams – 1. Papillion-La Vista Lady Monarch (Coco White, Zoe Timberlake, Sabrina Buls, Audrey Irvine, Alayna Saint), 318 of 375; 2. Omaha Marian Blue, 318; 3. Omaha Duchesne Black, 316

Top Six High School Teams – 1. Omaha Creighton Prep Blue (Alex Papa, Matthew McGovern, Aidan Buechler, Tom Peltz, Mitch Finocchiaro), 349 of 375; 2. Papillion-La Vista Titan 1, 348; 3. Norris 1, 344; 4. Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1, 340; 5. Omaha Skutt Black, 333; 6. Raymond Central Blue, 331

Yardage Winners

18-19 Yards – 1. Gavin Anderson, Centura, 70 of 75; 2. Landen Rezac, Waverly, 69; 3. Thomas Buchanan, Blue River 4-H, 69; 4. Ethan Hunt, Lincoln North Star, 68; 5. Jed McFarland, Louisville, 68; 6. Kailey Gustafson, Fremont, 67; 7. Graham Kovarik, Western Nebraska 4-H, 67; 8. Ben Njus, Conestoga, 67; 9. Keagan Callahan, Lincoln Pius X, 67; 10. Hayden Hadford, Omaha Creighton Prep, 66

20-21 Yards – 1. Haley Long, Blue River 4-H, 70 of 75; 2. Carson Craig, Ashland 4-H, 70; 3. Trevor Hall, Lincoln Southwest, 70; 4. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber 4-H, 70; 5. Chaisson Hirth, Millard South, 69; 6. Cole Kerans, Louisville, 69; 7. Zac Silos, North Platte, 69; 8. Esdon Weers, Beatrice, 69; 9. Carson Schaneman, Blue River 4-H, 69; 10. Dalton Stones, Papillion-La Vista, 68

22-23 Yards – 1. Benjamin Wilson, Fremont, 72 of 75; 2. Dylan Sash, Millard Wes, 72; 3. Jared Thonen, Omaha Skutt, 71; 4. Connor Jensen, Papillion-La Vista, 71; 5. Alex Hunter, Norris, 71; 6. Kaden Bryant, Lincoln Southeast, 70; 7. Layton Belohrad, Millard West, 70; 8. Kyle Gregory, Fairbury, 70

24-25 Yards – 1. Vincent Kuehlthau, Papillion-La Vista, 72 of 75; 2. Tom Peltz, Omaha Creighton Prep, 72; 3. Connor Gregg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 71; 4. Tyler Uhri, Falls City, 71; 5. Cole Sorenson, Waverly, 70; 6. Hunter Howe, Claybuster 4-H, 70; 7. Dagen Voightman, Louisville, 70; 8. Sean Kile, Norris, 70