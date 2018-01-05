class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282214 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Developer donates former Dana College campus to charity | KRVN Radio

Developer donates former Dana College campus to charity

BY Associated Press | January 5, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Developer donates former Dana College campus to charity
Courtesy/Dana College facebook page Dec. 2009

BLAIR, Neb.  — The former Dana College campus in Blair will be renamed for the couple donating it to an organization planning to offer housing and programs to low-income elderly, young people aging out of foster care and others.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 151-acre campus will be called the Frank and Jane Krejci Life and Learning Center. The organization is Angels Share, which is a resource and support for service organizations.

Frank Krejci is an Omaha developer who bought the Dana campus for $3.5 million in 2013. The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve the college’s sale to for-profit investors.

Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the campus but dropped them after officials learned the costs were prohibitive compared to other growth options.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments