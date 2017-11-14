Development would bring offices, homes to Kearney

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-271952 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 14, 2017
Courtesy/ City of Kearney.

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A development proposed would bring commercial office space and multifamily and single-family lots to north-central Kearney.

The Kearney Hub reports that developers will ask the Kearney City Council’s approval for the plan on Tuesday.

The nearly 8-acre proposal, by two Lexington investors, would be called Loyd Glen Estates and would abut the Brandt and Fountain Hills subdivisions. The area has been a vacant pasture for years.

Assistant City Manager Paul Briseno says the Kearney Planning Commission recently voted in favor of the development. City staff also recommends approval.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
