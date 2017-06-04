DHHS Delivers BSDC Report to Legislature

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Friday submitted a report to the Nebraska Legislature with recommendations for the future of the Beatrice State Developmental Center (BSDC).

The report, Long-Term Viability of State-Operated Facilities for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, was required by LB 895 (2016) and required DHHS’s Division of Developmental Disabilities to develop a plan for the future of BSDC and the Bridges Program in Hastings.

“This report is the culmination of considerable research and significant stakeholder input,” said Courtney Miller, Director of the DHHS Division of Developmental Disabilities. “Our goal is to provide an integrated service array to address service needs within the Developmental Disabilities system.

The report outlines 10 possible options for the future of BSDC. It was announced in March that the Bridges program would end this month and its six residents would be transitioned to other community-based placements. BSDC’s current census is 109 patients.

DHHS’s recommendations are to keep BSDC open and offer additional services, such as acute crisis stabilization as a temporary admission to BSDC, respite services at BSDC funded through the Medicaid Waiver, and crisis intervention support and consultative assessment services funded as a Medicaid Waiver service.

Miller said the department’s recommendation includes a 36-month ongoing evaluation of services and a commitment to stabilization of the Developmental Disability system as community capacity expands.