DHHS/DEQ Issue Smoke Advisory for Southwest and South Central Nebraska

Affected Area: Southwest and South Central Nebraska

Air Quality Index: Moderate

Potential Air Quality Impacts from Prescribed Burning in the Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills

Current agricultural burning in Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairie and rangelands may affect the air quality in Nebraska. Therefore, both states monitor smoke levels and wind directions to let Nebraska know when impacts to Nebraska’s air quality may occur. Smoke advisories are issued for impacted areas by notifying the media and local health departments, and posting information on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) webpages and social sites. Advisories help citizens protect their health by alerting them to days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Advisories are based on data provided by the state of Kansas, smoke plume modeling, and from air quality monitors that are located in Beatrice, Lincoln, and Omaha.

The following Air Quality Index (AQI) is used. This AQI is used nationally. For an hourly update on air quality across Nebraska visit https://www.airnow.gov/

For more information on smoke awareness, visit DEQ’s website at http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg. nsf/OnWeb/AirSA .