DHHS Director Sheri Dawson Attends Opioid Conference at White House

Lincoln – Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, joined key Trump Administration officials and policymakers in healthcare, law enforcement and drug control, including Calder Lynch, former director of Nebraska’s Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care, at the White House Friday, September 28, for an opioid conference.

Best Practices in Combatting the Opioid Epidemic: A Conference with State and Local Leaders addressed several topics including leveraging federal resources to combat the opioid epidemic, addressing the social costs of the opioid epidemic and combatting drug trafficking and opioid misuse.

“While Nebraska’s rate of opioid overdoses has not reached the level of many other states, we continue to focus on prevention efforts, treatment options and recovery initiatives so that this national epidemic doesn’t have a chance to gain a foothold in Nebraska,” said Dawson. “The opportunity to share best practices and learnings with colleagues from many other states has been a very valuable experience and I look forward to sharing them with my fellow Nebraskans.”