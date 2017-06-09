DHHS Helps Nebraskans Cool Down with Fans, Bill Payment Assistance.

Lincoln – The hot days of summer can be dangerous for people with disabilities and who are elderly. Two Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) programs can help by providing fans through local organizations and assistance in paying summer electric bills.

Fans

Thirty-two organizations in 24 Nebraska counties work with DHHS to distribute fans to needy citizens to help them cope with the summer’s heat.

Persons seeking a fan should call the telephone number of the organization nearest them for more information. Organizations distributed more than 5,600 fans last year across the state. Recipients of the fans are determined by the organizations that distribute them. (Note to Editors: A list of local organizations that are distributing fans is linked below.)

The fans are purchased with funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. Nebraska DHHS administers the funds.

Assistance with Cooling Costs

DHHS also assists people needing help paying their summer cooling bills. The cooling bill payment program is federally funded. It stretches the dollars remaining from the winter heating program to help as many people as possible.

To qualify for the cooling program, a person in the household must be 70 years of age or older, or receiving ADC with a child five years of age or younger, or is more susceptible to heat because of their medical condition. The annual income limits are:

SIZE OF ANNUAL

HOUSEHOLD INCOME

1 $15,444

2 $20,826

3 $26,208

4 $31,590

5 $36,972

6 $42,354

7 $47,749

8 $53,157

For each additional household member, add $5,408. More information can be found at: http://dhhs.ne.gov/EnergyAssis tance.

Higher demand for winter heating bills left fewer dollars for the cooling program.

Applications can be requested on the ACCESSNebraska website at www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov, or by calling ACCESSNebraska, or visiting a local DHHS office.