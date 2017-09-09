DHHS’ Miller to Hold Statewide Listening Sessions

LINCOLN— Courtney Miller, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), will travel statewide in September and October on a “Let’s Talk” tour, designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided by the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

“DHHS team members are motivated by our great mission – helping people live better lives – to develop high-quality, efficient, and customer-friendly services,” said Courtney Phillips, chief executive officer of DHHS. “Meeting with people across the state is a key part of our plan to be responsive in serving all of Nebraska, particularly our state’s most vulnerable citizens.”

All interested persons are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts about what works with the current system, including both community-based services and state-operated facility services and opportunities for improvement.

“Individuals, their families, friends, providers, and advocates are critical voices in the programs that serve Nebraskans with developmental disabilities,” said Miller. “That’s why it’s essential to have these dialogues with the public. We look forward to receiving feedback.”

Meetings will be held in the following locations (all times local):

Sept. 19, Papillion: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sump Library, Room 50, 222 N. Jefferson St.

Oct. 3, North Platte: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., North Platte Library, Meeting Room, 120 West 4th St.

Oct. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Gering Public Library, 1055 P Street

Oct.5, Valentine: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mid-Plains Community College, Valentine Campus, 715 East Highway 20

Oct.10, Wayne: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Northstar Services, 1202 E.14th St

Oct.11, Columbus: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.

Oct.17, Omaha: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Autism Center of Nebraska, 9012 Q St.

Oct.19, Lincoln: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S.14th St.

Oct.24, Beatrice: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Beatrice State Developmental Center, All Faiths Chapel, 3000 Lincoln Blvd.

Oct.26, Kearney: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Holiday Inn, 110 2nd Ave.

The DHHS Business Plan identifies three goals that impact services to individuals with developmental disabilities in the 2017 fiscal year: establishing the Beatrice State Developmental Center as a resource able to serve multiple groups of Nebraska citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities; decreasing the amount of time that elapses between when an individual who is eligible for DD services accepts a funding offer and when the individual actually starts receiving services; and delivering safe, high-quality integrated services and supports.