Diabetes Alert Day, March 28

The Diabetes Referral Network, a coalition of Buffalo County Community Partners, is urging everyone to take one minute out of their day to see if they are at-risk for Type 2 Diabetes.

The Diabetes Referral Network is working to create a local coordinated system of care for the Buffalo County Community with pre-diabetes and diabetes.

There are some initial questions:

Are you over 40?

Do you have a mother/father/sister/brother with diabetes?

Do you have high blood pressure?

Are you physically active daily?

The whole test is available at: http://www.diabetes.org/are-you-at-risk/alert-day/

Laura Aden, Chair of the Diabetes Referral Network says, “Programs are already being offered in Central Nebraska to help prevent and care for diabetes patients, but people in the community are not aware of who and/or where they are being provided. The coalition has been increasing awareness of the resources already being offered in the community.”

The coalition is meeting with physicians to inform them of the many local resources and programs available for their patients. The coalition has created a Diabetes Education Referral Pathway to create an easy system for providers to refer these patients to these local resources.

The coalition is continuing to work on developing a comprehensive list of local resources that serve people with diabetes and pre-diabetes. The information is available on the website www.bcchp.org/drnresources for both community members and those referring individuals.

The coalition meets every 2nd Thursday of the month at 12 p.m. at the Buffalo County Community Partners conference room in Kearney. Those interested see bcchp.org/volunteers or contact Ariane Arensdorf the coalition coordinator at 308-865-2289 oradmin@bcchp.org