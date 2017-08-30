Dick Chapin honored as “Legendary Nebraska Broadcaster” by Nebraska Broadcasters Association

Omaha, NE: The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has honored industry legend Dick Chapin with a “Legendary Nebraska Broadcaster” award. The award was conferred to Chapin by NBA Secretary-Treasurer Mark Jensen, Past Chairperson Joy Patten and President/Executive Director Jim Timm.

Chapin, 94, said “Your thoughtfulness and time devoted to presenting me with the Legendary Nebraska Broadcaster Award was deeply appreciated and humbling. To be recognized by your peers in your home state is something I never dreamed of. This has made me feel really special and I owe it all to you and all the broadcasters in Nebraska. Please convey my heartfelt thanks to all of them. You have really touched me in a special way– -and I will treasure the award forever.”

Jensen proposed the creation of this exclusive honor to the NBA board of directors, stating “Dick Chapin is truly a one-of- a-kind leader in our industry. He has started and guided the successful careers of countless broadcasters, and has brought outstanding community service to dozens of cities as both an operator and as a broker who paired the right buyers with the right stations. We are blessed to have someone who has made such a strong impact on our industry right here in Nebraska.”

The first broadcaster to be elected Chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters and of the radio Advertising Bureau, Chapin’s career highlights and numerous awards are summarized below.

In March 1953, Richard W. Chapin joined radio station KFOR as an Account Executive, his beginning in broadcasting. In September, 1953, he was named General Sales Manager and was named General Manager of KFOR Radio and Television in April 1954.

In January 1958, he was elected Vice President of Stuart Investment Company, the Parent Company of Stuart Broadcasting Co.

Under Chapin’s management and direction, they added to KFOR and KFRX in Lincoln, Nebraska, the following stations, KSAL-AM and KYEZ-FM, Salina, Kansas; KOEL-AM/FM, Oelwein, Iowa; KWTO-AM/FM in Springfield, Missouri; KRGI-AM/FM, Grand Island, Nebraska.

Stuart then branched out and Chapin purchased for the Stuart Company Imperial Outdoor Advertising with plants located in Lincoln and Omaha,Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa and Springfield, Illinois and newspapers in Wahpeton, North Dakota; Breckenridge, Minnesota and Torrington,

Wyoming.

In 1956, in recognition of his countless contributions in civic and community activities, Chapin was the recipient of the City and State’s “Outstanding Young Man Award”.

In 1969, he was awarded the Distinguished Nebraskan in Broadcasting Award by the Nebraska Broadcasters.

In May 1971, he received the Lincoln Ad Club’s Silver Medal Award as Lincoln’s Advertising Man of the Year.

In June 1972, Chapin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Broadcasters. His election as Chairman capped 11 years of NAB service including four two-year terms on the radio board and two years as Chairman of the Radio Board of Directors.

In September 1972, Chapin was among the first inductees into the newly created Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and he was given an Honorary Lifetime Membership in the NBA.

In March 1974, he received the National Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, the broadcast industry’s highest award a broadcaster can receive.

In April 1983, Chapin was presented the Lincoln Foundation Award. The award was established in 1983 and recognizes an individual for service on a national level that reflects credit to the City of Lincoln and State of Nebraska.

In January 1983, Chapin was elected Chairman of the Radio Advertising Bureau, which is the national advertising trade association. Chapin is the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters.

In November 1985, Stuart Broadcasting was purchased by DKM Broadcasting and Chapin was named President of DKM Broadcasting Midwest.

In 1987, Chapin became a partner and Vice President in the R.C. Crisler & Co., Inc. Brokerage Company and opened a Crisler office in Lincoln, Nebraska. Chapin formed his own media brokerage firm in 1989, Chapin Enterprises, which he continues to own and manage.

In 1989, Chapin purchased radio station KSYZ in Grand Island, Nebraska which he helped manage and sold in 1999.

In 2001, Chapin received the American Broadcast Pioneer Award from the Broadcasters Foundation.

In 2003, Chapin received the Broadcasting Pioneer Award from the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

In 2009, Chapin received the Dean’s Award from the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Chapin has received many broadcasting awards and citations throughout the years. He served two terms as President of Nebraska Broadcasters Association as well as having served as Secretary/Treasurer for eight years.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization supporting the interests of FCC-licensed AM, FM; TV

member stations throughout Nebraska, and is the second-oldest state broadcast association in America.