Digital currency tax regulations discussed in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska lawmaker aims to create legislation designed to encourage fast-growing technology such as bitcoins or blockchains.
Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said Wednesday the measure would prohibit cities or villages from taxing or regulating the technology, instead leaving it up to the state. So-called ledger technology is a secure digital transaction of currency or information.
States including Vermont, Utah and Arizona have similar laws.
Members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee questioned if the technology will continue to grow and discussed difficulties the legislation could face because of the complicated nature of ledger technology.
Several other bills were introduced this year related to blockchains.
The committee took no action on the bill Wednesday.