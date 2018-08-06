class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327397 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Digital monitoring of students finds cries for help, threats

BY Associated Press | August 6, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ School officials in Omaha, Kearney and Schuyler and other communities have been using digital monitoring and surveillance as they try to stop the next school shooter or the next student suicide.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that education technology companies such as Securly, Gaggle and Social Sentinel offer products that scan students’ online communications and flag threats, drug references or signs of potential self-harm.

The scans are mostly limited to school emails or activity on school computers or internet networks, not private accounts.

The steps to scan the students’ communications have drawn cheers from parents and principals who fear they can’t keep up with tech-savvy kids. But the scans also raise concerns about overreach from advocates for student privacy.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
