Disaster declaration requested for Dawson County

Due to the recent rain and flooding events, it has been determined that Dawson County has sustained enough damages to roads, infrastructures and residences that a State of Emergency for Dawson County has been filed.

“Dawson County has suffered from a severe flooding event that occurred on July 8, around 6 p.m. (and on-going) and continued throughout the following consecutive days, causing severe damage to public en and private property, disruption of services and the endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Dawson County. This Declaration encompasses the entire area and villages throughout Dawson County.”

“Therefor, the chairman of the Dawson County Board of Commissioner has declared a State of Emergency authorized under Nebraska State Statute R.R.S 81-829.50 on behalf of Dawson County, and will execute for and on behalf of Dawson County, the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, the involving of mutual aid agreements, and the applying to the State of Nebraska for assistance from the Governor’s Emergency Fund.”

Emergency Management urges the cooperation of residents and visitor to Dawson County to abide with barricades and use extreme caution around any flooded area, river or creek. The current is faster than we are used to, and there are trees and debris in the waters that cold pose a danger.