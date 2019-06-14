Disaster Registration Deadlines Approach 

LINCOLN, Neb. – There is less than a week remaining for survivors to register for disaster assistance after the winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding in March.

The deadline to apply is June 19, 2019 for both the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance grants and the low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

FEMA disaster grants for qualified homeowners and renters may help pay for basic repairs to make a home habitable, provide temporary rental assistance and provide assistance for serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

After registering for disaster assistance with FEMA, survivors may be referred to the SBA to apply for a low-interest disaster loan. SBA disaster loans provide the largest source of long-term federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, business owners and private nonprofits.T

There are multiple ways to register:

-Online, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

-On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

-By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).T

The deadline for local governments, tribal nations and nonprofit organizations, such as houses of worship, to register for FEMA Public Assistance is June 20, 2019.

FEMA reimburses eligible applicants for the eligible costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of disaster-damaged public buildings. The program also encourages mitigation measures to protect these damaged facilities from future natural disasters.

For any SBA disaster assistance questions or application information, residents and businesses can visit SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or 800-877-8339 (TTY).

For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420

For more information on Nebraska's disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420

Follow FEMA online at www.fema.gov/disaster/4420. Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has faced discrimination, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are available. TTY users may call 800-462-7585.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is the federal government's primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. For more information, applicants may contact SBA's Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339.

Applicants may also email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit SBA at www.SBA.gov/disaster .