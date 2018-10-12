Disaster training exercise to be conducted Saturday at Custer Co Fairgrounds

Custer County Emergency Management Director is advising that a full scale disaster training exercise will be conducted Saturday morning(Oct 13th) from 8:00am to noon at the Custer County Fairgrounds. Mark Rempe says the exercise will simulate a full scale active shooter situation and he is asking everyone to respect all emergency vehicles in the area.

In addition, Memorial Drive will be closed from Laurel Drive to Highway 70 for the duration of the exercise. They are also asking people to not come out and watch for the safety of those participating and was well as the public’s safety.

Rempe says that is a joint effort involving all emergency vehicles in the County for training purposes and to be better prepared to assist citizens of Custer County if a disaster were to occur. Rempe adds that emergency vehicles will be available as normal for actual calls during the exercise.