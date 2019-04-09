class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377860 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available to Nebraskans in 15 Counties and Santee Sioux Nation

BY FEMA | April 9, 2019
Courtesy/ Department of Homeland Security. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

 

LINCOLN, Neb. – Employees or self-employed survivors in 15 counties and the Santee Sioux Nation who lost their jobs temporarily or permanently as a direct result of the flooding March 9 – April 1 may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Workers in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties have until April 26 to apply.

Workers in Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Knox, Richardson and Thurston counties and the Santee Sioux Nation have until May 3 to apply.

Information about DUA can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits/Programs/DUA.

To apply for benefits:

  • File online at NEworks or call 402-458-2500 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Provide a Social Security Number. A representative will determine eligibility and assist in filing the DUA claim.
  • Provide proof of income. Proof of income from the most recent complete tax year must be provided within 21 days of filing the initial DUA claim.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered by the State of Nebraska.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
