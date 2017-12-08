Discussion Begins on LB840, York Growth Initiative

YORK, Neb. – The residents of York could ultimately decide on a $400,000 per year economic growth initiative for the City of York.

On Thursday, the York City Council held a discussion regarding LB840 or the York Growth Initiative. The Initiative would provide additional resources to help York compete with other communities to bring in new business, jobs, and housing opportunities. York is currently one of only six first class cities in Nebraska (more than 5,000 people, but smaller then Lincoln and Omaha) to not have LB840 in place.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development defines the Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840) as an authorization from incorporated cities and villages to collect appropriate local tax dollars–including sales and/or property tax, if approved by the local voters–for economic development purposes.

York County Development Corporation Executive Director, Lisa Hurley, explains the York Growth Initiative.

Hurley stressed that City of York residents should view it as an investment into York, rather than an expense. She described it as a tool to widen the tax base in hopes of lowering property tax in the future, by increasing sales tax and business investment into York.

Tony North, President of YCDC and owner of North Office Supply and York Printing, said small businesses can benefit from the York Growth Initiative.

A relatively new resident of York, Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General, said he came from a community which had LB840, and it made a difference.

However, the initiative was questioned by leaders within the York community. York County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Jack Sikes, wasn’t sold on where the money will come from.

York Parks and Recreation Director, Cheree Folts, said her budget is already thin.

A submitted plan will go before the York City Council in January for review. If approved, the matter will be placed on the May ballot for the voters of York to decide.

To hear the full discussion on LB840 click here.