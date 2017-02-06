Distinguished Nebraskans to be honored at Statehood Day Celebration

LINCOLN – The NEBRASKAland Foundation will celebrate Nebraska’s 150th birthday at the

Statehood Day Dinner on March 4, 2017, honoring three Distinguished Nebraskalanders—Judi

gaiashkibos, Robert Ripley and Dayle Williamson.

Judi gaiashkibos has served as the Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs since 1995. Under her leadership, the NCIA has focused on creating partnerships and coalitions with elected representatives, tribal leaders, non‐profit organizations and educational institutions. She has been the principal liaison to the Nebraska Legislature in developing policy for the state’s four federally recognized tribes and all of it native citizens. An enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Judi grew up in Norfolk and holds two degrees from Doane University. She is a past president of the Governors’ Interstate Indian Council, which was established to improve cooperation between tribal and state governments.

The Foundation is also honoring Robert Ripley, whose work as Nebraska Capitol Administrator has

created a legacy that will serve the state for generations to come. Ripley has spent more than 33 years restoring and conserving Nebraska’s monumental State Capitol Building. Nebraskans of all ages have benefited from Ripley’s passion for public service, architecture, and the importance of preserving our cultural heritage. His national reputation and preservation expertise led to his serving as a project coordinator for the restoration of the Washington Monument. A Lincoln native, Ripley graduated from the UNL College of Architecture.

This year’s third honoree, Dayle Williamson, has devoted his life to preserving and protecting Nebraska’s abundant natural resources for future generations. Williamson was the first director of the Natural Resources Commission in 1971, serving 30 years and six governors in that position, and overseeing implementation of the landmark law that created the state’s Natural Resources Districts. Born and raised on a farm near Ohiowa, Williamson is a graduate of UNL, served in the U.S. Army for two years, and rose to the rank of Brigadier General in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

The NEBRASKAland Foundation was formed in 1962 under the leadership of Governor Frank

Morrison and continues to promote Nebraska through programs and awards which celebrate

the State’s social, historical, cultural, educational, and economic heritage.

The Statehood Day Dinner is a formal event, which is held in the Rotunda and Great Hall of

The Nebraska State Capitol Building. Reservation information is available at 402‐499‐7897.

Seating is limited.