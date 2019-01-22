District 11 FFA contest results from NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – Sixteen FFA chapters from southwest Nebraska brought 275 students to competitions last month in Curtis.
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosts district contests several times each year for high school FFA students.
The District 11 FFA contest for leadership development events brings students to the NCTA contest. High placings qualified some entries to advance to the State FFA Convention in April.
Results were:
Ag Literacy Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood
2nd Purple Ribbon: Keira Wasenius, Southern Valley
Blue Ribbons: Mikaylee Kloepping, Cozad; Troy Rutherford, Maywood; and Cadence Phaby, Cozad
Discovery Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Conner Snyder, McCook
2nd Purple Ribbon: Haydn Farr, Maywood
Creed Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Brianna Russell, Southern Valley
2nd Purple Ribbon: Natalie Wallin, Imperial
3rd Purple Ribbon: Jordan Hilmer, BerMis (Bertrand-Loomis)
4th Purple Ribbon: Quinn Johnson, BerMis
Purple Ribbons: Megan TenBensel, Cambridge; Isabella Klein, Cozad; Mauricio Diaz, Hayes Center; McKenna Renner, Maywood
Blue Ribbons: Aubrey Brown, Southern Valley; Rianna Chaney, Elwood; Hanna Stewart, BerMis; Aubree Eldrige; Alese William, Arapahoe; Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe; Grant Taylor, Arapahoe; Johanna Ford, BerMis; Cierra Dringman, Southern Valley
Red Ribbons: Creighton Hecox, Eustis-Farnam; Hayes Erickson, Hayes Center; Avery Gerlach, Maywood; Joszelyn Nickelson, Eustis-Farnam; Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County
White Ribbons: Tracy Roskop, Arapahoe
Junior Public Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Sheridan Chaney, Elmwood
2nd Purple Ribbon: Anna Pelton, BerMis
3rd Purple Ribbon: Jaycee Widener, Maywood
4th Purple Ribbon: Erika Arteaga, Lexington
Blue Ribbons: Sadie Fales, Cozad; Keri Smith, Lexington; Kyler Gaston, Hitchcock County
Senior Public Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Karlie Gerlach, Maywood
2nd Purple Ribbon: Mandy Schoen, Southern Valley
3rd Purple Ribbon: Jaycee Lapp, Hayes Center
4th Purple Ribbon: Sydney Veldhuizen, Medicine Valley
Blue Ribbons: Abbie Brott, Hayes Center; Kizziah Rutherford, Maywood; Ellie Jarecke, McCook
Cooperative Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Abby Scholz, BerMis
2nd Purple Ribbon: Kara Krejdl, Southern Valley
Blue Ribbons: Yolani Barnica, Lexington
Natural Resources Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Aiden Barger, McCook
2nd Purple Ribbon: Madison Henderson, Southern Valley
Purple Ribbons: Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Jason McIntosh, Maywood
Blue Ribbons: Kaleb Pohl, Cozad; Pete Brown, Southern Valley; Natalie Koubek, Maywood
Red Ribbons: Amber Schuler, Southern Valley
Extemporaneous Speaking
1st Purple Ribbon: Billy Cayou, Southern Valley
Blue Ribbons: Max Elliot, Elwood
Red Ribbons: Karington Sims, Southern Valley; Shane Horwart, Cambridge; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad
Employment Skills
1st Purple Ribbon: Olivia Leising, Arapahoe
2nd Purple Ribbon: Mckayla Meyer, BerMis
3rd Purple Ribbon: Ethan Broker, Hayes Center
4th Purple Ribbon: Katelyn Calhoun, Cozad
Purple Ribbons: Lindsay Schutz, BerMis; Delany Jumps, McCook; Katrina Sell, BerMis; Tate Hartley, Maywood
Blue Ribbons: Dillon Kolbo, Cozad; Kirstin Cawthra, Dundy County-Stratton; Parker Johnston, Maywood; Elizabeth Blume, Southwest; Zachary Tidyman, Hayes Center
Red Ribbons: Tristin Smith, Medicine Valley; Katheryn Pacheco, Lexington; Grace Powell, Dundy County-Stratton; Faith Wagner, Hitchcock County; Reagan Bennett, Southern Valley; Sean Gillen, Southern Valley; Kimberly Neises, McCook; Travis Neben, Hitchcock County
White Ribbons: Elizabeth Schaffert, Hitchcock County; Isabella Townsend, South West; Philip Sapp, Hitchcock County; Trevor Kefalas, Hitchcock County
Ag Demonstration
1st Purple Ribbon: Cozad 2
2nd Purple Ribbon: McCook (Anna Karp, Tayler Einspahr, Karsen Messersmith, Yovana Rodriguez)
Purple Ribbons: Maywood (Paige Wood, Jayden Widener, Wacey Flack, Eli Handsaker), Dundy County-Stratton 2
Blue Ribbons: Dundy County-Stratton 1, Hitchcock County 2, Southern Valley 2
Red Ribbons: Hitchcock County 1, Lexington 2, Cozad 1
White Ribbons: Lexington 1, Lexington 3
Conduct of Chapter Meetings
1st Purple Ribbon: Hayes Center
2nd Purple Ribbon: McCook
Parliamentary Procedure
1st Purple Ribbon: Imperial
2nd Purple Ribbon: Hayes Center
Blue Ribbons: Southern Valley 1
Red Ribbons: Southern Valley 2
White Ribbons: Cambridge