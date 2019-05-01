class="post-template-default single single-post postid-382343 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Districtwide 7 Striping Maintenance | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska Department of Transportation | May 1, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraslka Department of Transportation. NDOT logo.

May 1, 2019 (McCook, Neb.) — The yearly highway paint-restriping project began on April 29 in Kearney

County, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Highway restriping will take place in the following counties: Franklin, Phelps, Harlan, Gosper, Furnas,

Red Willow, Frontier, Hitchcock, Hayes, Dundy, Chase, and Perkins.

Contractor Services, Inc., of North Platte, Nebraska has the $736,312 contract.

Traffic will be maintained using a mobile operation and flaggers when needed.  Anticipated completion is

June 2019.

Motorists are advised to use caution when encountering construction vehicles on the roadway.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
