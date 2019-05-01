Districtwide 7 Striping Maintenance

May 1, 2019 (McCook, Neb.) — The yearly highway paint-restriping project began on April 29 in Kearney

County, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Highway restriping will take place in the following counties: Franklin, Phelps, Harlan, Gosper, Furnas,

Red Willow, Frontier, Hitchcock, Hayes, Dundy, Chase, and Perkins.

Contractor Services, Inc., of North Platte, Nebraska has the $736,312 contract.

Traffic will be maintained using a mobile operation and flaggers when needed. Anticipated completion is

June 2019.

Motorists are advised to use caution when encountering construction vehicles on the roadway.