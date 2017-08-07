Authorities ID man whose body was recovered from lake

FREMONT, Neb. — Authorities have released the name of an Omaha man whose body was recovered from a lake near Fremont in eastern Nebraska. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as 45-year-old Eugenijus Balsys.

His body was recovered around 9:20 p.m. Sunday from Lake Victory. Sheriff Steve Hespen says he fell off a personal watercraft earlier Sunday while moving it from a campsite to a docking location.

