Authorities ID man whose body was recovered from lake | KRVN Radio

Authorities ID man whose body was recovered from lake

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
FREMONT, Neb.  —  Authorities have released the name of an Omaha man whose body was recovered from a lake near Fremont in eastern Nebraska. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Monday as 45-year-old Eugenijus Balsys.
His body was recovered around 9:20 p.m. Sunday from Lake Victory. Sheriff Steve Hespen says he fell off a personal watercraft earlier Sunday while moving it from a campsite to a docking location.

(previous story)

