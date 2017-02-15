Doane hires Luis Sotelo as Chief Diversity Officer

Doane University President Jacque Carter has announced the hiring of Luis Sotelo as the school’s Chief Diversity Officer and Special Assistant to the President for Diversity and Inclusion.

Sotelo comes to the university from Lexington, Nebraska where he has served as Vice President of the Public Library Board of Trustees, speech coach at Lexington High School and is a Bilingual College Planning Specialist for EducationQuest.

“The addition of the Chief Diversity Officer is a significant step forward toward Doane University’s strategic goal to build a strong community of inclusion and a campus culture that deepens understanding and challenges bias and discrimination surrounding diversity of all kinds”, commented Carter. “Luis will be an outstanding addition to Doane and brings with him knowledge and experience that will enable him to have productive dialogue with the campus community to drive, not only discussions but positive action when it comes to diversity and inclusion.”

In this position, Sotelo will be charged with increasing engagement by establishing and leveraging relationships with underrepresented minority groups, communities and organizations and developing an understanding of their needs and interests and how the university can be of greater collaborative assistance and support in areas of shared vision, mission and goals. He will be responsible for helping to recruit and retain underrepresented students as well as working with HR leaders to recruit underrepresented faculty and staff.

“My life’s passion to strengthen equity, diversity and inclusion for all is deeply rooted in my story as an immigrant to America and a belief that education is the foundation to the American Dream,” said Sotelo. “Our vision toward inclusive excellence must be an integral part of the broader education mission. Together we will build organizational capabilities that drive multi-prong strategic initiatives that ensure students, faculty and staff have the opportunity to reach their potential. I’m honored to join the Doane family to help in this important work.”

Sotelo holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies with a minor in Political Science from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Prior to his positions in Lexington, Sotelo worked with the Center for Rural Affairs, META Associates Education Consulting and was a college advisor and journalism editor for Alta Vista Charter Schools in Kansas City, Missouri. In 2015, he received the Inspiration Award for service and leadership in Nebraska schools and communities from the Nebraska Latino American Commission.