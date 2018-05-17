Doane University sells prairie dog land in Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-311789 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 17, 2018
CRETE, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska university has sold a parcel believed to hold the state’s easternmost colony of black-tailed prairie dogs.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Doane University’s Board of Trustees sold the 320-acre land last month for $2.6 million to the Lovegrove family, whose farming operation surrounds the parcel. The board will return the proceeds to its endowment.

The university’s students had been using the land as a prairie dog research lab.

Attorney Christin Lovegrove says the family is willing to work with the university to find a solution for the prairie dogs.

Doane’s former vice president for academic affairs Maureen Franklin says the university should’ve done more to save the colony. She says conservation groups are discussing a plan to move the prairie dogs, but most could die in the process.

