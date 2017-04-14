class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228936 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Donation to Help NSP K-9 Program | KRVN Radio

Donation to Help NSP K-9 Program

BY Nebraska State Patrol | April 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Donation to Help NSP K-9 Program
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Brad Rice receives check for service dog from Werner Enterprises Chief Operating Officer, Marty Nordlund

Omaha, Neb. — A generous donation from Werner Enterprises in Omaha will help the Nebraska State Patrol purchase a new Police Service Dog.  On Thursday morning, Werner Enterprises Chief Operating Officer, Marty Nordlund, presented a $10,000 check to the Patrol. During the ceremony at the Werner Enterprises museum, Patrol Superintendent Colonel Brad Rice said  the agency is  appreciative of the donation from Werner. The gift was made through the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

Werner Enterprises, founded in 1956, is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States with its global headquarters in Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol Police Service Dog Division, established in 1988, utilizes Dual Purpose Police Dogs. This means the dog teams are trained in detection and patrol work.

There are currently 11 Narcotic Detector Dog/Patrol Dog Teams, and one Explosive Detector Dog/Patrol Dog Team in service around the state.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments