Donation to Help NSP K-9 Program

Omaha, Neb. — A generous donation from Werner Enterprises in Omaha will help the Nebraska State Patrol purchase a new Police Service Dog. On Thursday morning, Werner Enterprises Chief Operating Officer, Marty Nordlund, presented a $10,000 check to the Patrol. During the ceremony at the Werner Enterprises museum, Patrol Superintendent Colonel Brad Rice said the agency is appreciative of the donation from Werner. The gift was made through the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

Werner Enterprises, founded in 1956, is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States with its global headquarters in Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol Police Service Dog Division, established in 1988, utilizes Dual Purpose Police Dogs. This means the dog teams are trained in detection and patrol work.

There are currently 11 Narcotic Detector Dog/Patrol Dog Teams, and one Explosive Detector Dog/Patrol Dog Team in service around the state.