Donations sought for Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund

BY Associated Press | January 1, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ People are being encouraged to make tax-deductible donations to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund to help fund projects that benefit the state’s many species.

Officials say the donations are matched with other grants so that $1 donated becomes $4 for aiding wildlife. Projects include improving at-risk species’ habitat, keeping common species common through prairie restorations and invasive species removal, and preventing future endangered species listings by funding reintroduction projects.

Go online at Outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservationfund to donate or get more information about the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund.

 

