Doniphan man wins $50k playing Powerball

Rod Cosgriff of Doniphan has won $50,000 playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Cosgriff purchased his ticket from a Pump & Pantry store in Grand Island. The winning ticket contained one play that matched four out of the five winning numbers and the winning Powerball number from the April 25th drawing.

When he came to claim his prize, Cosgriff told Lottery officials he purchased the ticket a day after his wife’s birthday, saying it was a good present. Cosgriff said he’s still trying to decide what to do with the money, but is considering a trip to the Black Hills.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot game offered by 44 state lotteries, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129 while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.