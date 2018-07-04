Donnell named director of Rural Enterprise Assistance Project

Lyons, Neb. — The Center for Rural Affairs recently hired Laurie Donnell as director of their small business lending program, Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP).

Started in 1990, REAP provides services to businesses throughout Nebraska, and is committed to strengthening rural communities through small, self-employed business development. The program offers four services: financing, business training, technical assistance, and networking.

“The mission and vision of the Center is in direct alignment with my own core values,” she said. “We both want to drive small businesses forward in the state of Nebraska.”

Donnell brings 25 years of Small Business Administration lending experience to her new role.

“I look forward to growing the lending capacity at the Center, and making a substantial impact on the future growth of small business in our state,” she said. “My hope is to eventually become the number one Small Business Administration microlender in the nation.”

“We’re thrilled to have Laurie on board to help lead our small business lending and services forward,” added Brian Depew, Center executive director. “We know how much opportunity there is in rural Nebraska. We want to serve even more small businesses in the future, and Laurie can help us get there.”

Donnell is based at the Center’s main office in Lyons. She can be contacted at 402.687.2100 ext. 1026 or lauried@cfra.org.