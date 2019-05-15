Don’t miss Free Fishing and Park Entry Day on May 18

LINCOLN, Neb. – This Saturday will be a great day to go fishing or visit a state park area in Nebraska! May 18 is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend. It means anyone can fish without a permit or visit a state park area without a park entry permit that day only.

Even though fishing and park entry permits are not required, anglers must observe all fishing regulations, and camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

May 18 also is a great opportunity to participate in the Take ‘em Fishing challenge, in which anglers pledge to take new or inexperienced anglers fishing. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/ takeemfishing/ for more information.

Many events are scheduled in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, including the grand opening of the Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

For more details on park events taking place on Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.