Don’t shovel into trouble: Always call before you dig

LINCOLN, Neb. – April 3, 2017 — April is National Safe Digging Month, and as the weather in Nebraska continues to become more ideal for outdoor projects, Black Hills Energy is emphasizing the company’s first priority – public and employee safety – by providing important guidelines for safe digging.

First, whether you’re a homeowner planting a shrub or a contractor using a backhoe, you must “Call Before You Dig” by dialing 811. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law.

Nebraska One Call toll-free at 811 or go to www.ne1call.com at least two business days before you plan to dig. Utility specialists will visit your site for free and mark the approximate location of buried utility lines with color-coded paint or flags – at no charge to you. Yellow, for example, marks natural gas lines.

Here are a couple other tips for safe digging.

· Before the utility specialists are scheduled to mark your underground utility lines, spray paint a white line around your planned excavation site. “White-lining” helps the line locator understand your plans and reduces the chance for project delays.

· Once utilities have been marked, you must dig with reasonable care. That includes hand-digging around underground facilities. Utility markings are approximate and will be within 18 inches plus half the width of the facility. If digging must occur in the area marked, excavators need to take extreme caution and always hand-dig before bringing in bigger equipment.

“Our first priority always is to protect public safety,” said Jeff Sylvester vice president of Nebraska natural gas operations. “Any time of year, you must call before you dig. Buried gas lines may be out of sight, but they should never be out of mind.”

Anyone who doesn’t follow Call Before You Dig laws can face substantial penalties. Striking an underground utility line could leave you responsible for expensive repairs to public or private property, to blame for a service outage to a neighborhood or entire community, or responsible for grave injury to everyone within a wide area.