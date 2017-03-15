class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Double fatality accident under investigation in eastern Lincoln County | KRVN Radio

Double fatality accident under investigation in eastern Lincoln County

BY KRVN News | March 15, 2017
Home News Regional News
Double fatality accident under investigation in eastern Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a fatality accident that occured late Tuesday night about three miles east of Brady along Highway 30. Around 11:10pm, an SUV drove off the edge of the highway, overcorrected and then rolled several times ejecting all three occupants.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene. A male occupant was transported to Gothenburg Hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. A third female occupant was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte with life threatening injuries, she was later flown to a hospital in Denver. Names of those involved have not been released.

Seatbelts were not in use and alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident. Gothenburg, Brady and North Platte Rescue also responded to assist.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments