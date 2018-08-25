Double fatality in York County

BENEDICT – Two people are dead after a head-on collision near Benedict, Friday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a 1994 Ford Mustang driven by Brenda McCain of Stromsburg was southbound on Highway 81 roughly two miles north of Benedict. McCain’s vehicle collided with a north bound 1995 Ford Windstar Van, driven by Jodi Miller of Stromsburg.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol are still investigating the accident.

Next of kin has been notified.