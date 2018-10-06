(AUDIO) Double L Embroidery opens in downtown Cozad

Click below to listen to interview with Jody Laird

Double L Embroidery opened it’s doors October 1st. The business was selected in a business plan competition by Cozad Development Corporation earlier this year called “Pitch it in Cozad”. The winner would have free rent of a downtown store front for a year along with various professional services to assist as well. Jody Laird and her husband Lorne started a tree service a couple of years ago. Jody says that got her to thinking what kind of business she could do to become self-employed her self. Around that time she wanted to have hats made for the tree service. The closest places she could find were in North Platte and Kearney. It led her to buying to buying a used embroider machine and she launched her business the past March from a spare room in her home.

Double L Embroidery embroiders business logos and other wording on shirts, jackets hats and any other number of items including basketball and softballs. During the building renovation, the drop-ceiling was removed, revealing a tin ceiling with “some really great character”. Laird said a stone in the front facade of the building indicates it was built in 1918 “and I thingk that’s just a really neat part of history in downtown Cozad!”

Among the professional services offered to the “Pitch it in Cozad” winner were building renovations, legal assistance to set-up a business entity, CPA service to set-up book keeping, advertising and marketing, one-year membership in Cozad Chamber of Commerce and waived utility deposits among others.

The Lairds are natives of Cozad who returned to the community a couple of years ago after living life in a bigger city.

Click here for Double L Embroidery Ribbon Cutting photo album.