Downey Drilling looks to future with water services

Three generations of the Downey family have been in the water well drilling and pumping business over a span of 6 decades. In 2005, Downey Drilling was established in downtown Lexington and more recently relocated to an 18 acre tract of land in the southeast part of the community. The company provides water well drilling and pump services in Nebraska and surrounding states. President Tom Downey says the agruculture industry forms the core of their business with water wells for farms, feedlots, livestock facilities and also wastewater recovery from livestock facilities that are then used for irrigation. But, they also provide wells for municipalities and dewaterings for construction projects.

Downey says the future is bright for the water services industry, with water “always going to be a vital resource”. With water recharge from the Sandhills and the Platte River system, Downey believes water will be even more important for Nebraska producers. When some parts of the country aren’t able to irrigate, Downey says central Nebraska will play an even more critical role in feeding the world.

The company was initially located in downtown Lexington but, have developed new headquarters facilities in the southeast part of the community. An open house is being held Friday to celebrate their relocation and customer appreciation.