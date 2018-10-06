Downtown Lexington housing units turned down but could be reconsidered

The Lexington Planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday to consider a conditional use permit application to convert part of a downtown commercial building into a multi-family dwelling. The building at 405 N. Washington Street has been vacant for a few years and formerly housed The Box Bar. Naji Abdi is proposing to develop four 2-bedroom units and a two-story 4-bedroom unit.

City Development Services Director Bill Brecks gave an overview of City building codes and zoning regulations to the Commission. He expressed concern that the plan, in it’s present form, does not have sufficient off-street parking and an exterior fire escape from the second floor.

Planning Commission members voted 8 to 0 to recommend that the application be denied but, left the door open to re-consider a modified plan.