Driver cited following vehicle accident north of Lexington

Click here for additional photos from scene

Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle accident about five miles north of Lexington on Highway 21. It was reported shortly before 2:00pm Monday. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Joshua Emhovick said a pickup was traveling eastbound on Road 761 when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It struck the livestock trailer of a northbound semi. There were no livestock in the trailer at the time. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Waylan Fletcher of Colorado was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The semi driver, 53-year-old Charles Fisher, Jr of Oklahoma was uninjured. Both were wearing seatbelts. The pickup driver was cited for stop sign violation.

Also responding to the scene were Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Dawson County Emergency Management.