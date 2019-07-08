class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394682 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Driver cited following vehicle accident north of Lexington | KRVN Radio

Driver cited following vehicle accident north of Lexington

BY KRVN News | July 8, 2019
Home News Regional News
Driver cited following vehicle accident north of Lexington
RRN/ Pickup involved in two-vehicle accident north of Lexington on Monday July 8, 2019. Driver sustained minor injuries.

Click here for additional photos from scene

Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle accident about five miles north of Lexington on Highway 21. It was reported shortly before 2:00pm Monday. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Joshua Emhovick said a pickup was traveling eastbound on Road 761 when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It struck the livestock trailer of a northbound semi. There were no livestock in the trailer at the time. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Waylan Fletcher of Colorado was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center with minor injuries. The semi driver, 53-year-old Charles Fisher, Jr of Oklahoma was uninjured. Both were wearing seatbelts. The pickup driver was cited for stop sign violation.

RRN/ Semi on right following two-vehicle accident on Monday July 8, 2019. Pickup struck livestock trailer. No livestock in trailer at the time. (Paul Pack/KRVN Radio)

Also responding to the scene were Lexington Police Department, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Dawson County Emergency Management.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments