Driver dies after Nebraska Panhandle crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died after a crash on a Scotts Bluff County road in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The crash occurred a little before 5 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Lake Minatare. Witnesses say the vehicle was moving below the speed limit before turning slowly across the center line and into a roadside ditch, where it rolled onto its top.

Sheriff Mark Overman says it’s unclear whether the person died of a pre-existing medical issue or of crash injuries. No name has been released.