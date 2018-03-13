Driver dies after Nebraska Panhandle crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296957 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | March 13, 2018
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver died after a crash on a Scotts Bluff County road in the Nebraska Panhandle.
The crash occurred a little before 5 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Lake Minatare. Witnesses say the vehicle was moving below the speed limit before turning slowly across the center line and into a roadside ditch, where it rolled onto its top.
Sheriff Mark Overman says it’s unclear whether the person died of a pre-existing medical issue or of crash injuries. No name has been released.

