MILFORD, Neb. – Authorities say a driver died after his vehicle crashed in southeastern Seward County.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, less than a mile

south of Milford. The Nebraska State Patrol says the vehicle ran off a county road into a ditch, killing the 64-year-old man.

He’s been identified as David Arends, who lived in Martell.