Driver injured when pickup struck train, authorities say

BY Associated Press | March 30, 2017
DUNCAN, Neb. – Authorities say a driver has been injured in a collision with a train in eastern Nebraska’s Platte County.

The Columbus Telegram reports that the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a rural crossing about a mile east of Duncan. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Rebecca Tworek, of rural Columbus, was headed south when her pickup truck rammed into the train. The crossing is not equipped with flashing warning lights or crossing arms.

Tworek was taken to Columbus Community Hospital. She was cited for failure to yield at a train crossing.

