class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224753 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Driver killed in 3-vehicle collision, Nebraska officials say | KRVN Radio

Driver killed in 3-vehicle collision, Nebraska officials say

BY Associated Press | March 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Driver killed in 3-vehicle collision, Nebraska officials say

HICKMAN, Neb. – Authorities have released the names of the drivers involved in a fatal collision in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77, at a rural road intersection about six miles south of Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Houchin says a westbound car that didn’t halt at the intersection was struck by a northbound car, which then struck a south-facing pickup truck waiting to turn east onto the rural road.

Houchin says the westbound car driver died at the scene. She’s been identified as 87-year-old Laverda Baehr, who lived in Hastings. The other car’s driver was hospitalized in Lincoln. He’s been identified as 26-year-old James Rivers III, of Beatrice.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured. He’s been identified as 64-year-old Jim Jinings, of Macedonia, Iowa.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments