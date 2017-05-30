Driver of truck discovered on tracks died while driving

WOOD RIVER, Neb. – Officials say sheriff’s deputies checking on a dump truck stopped on railroads tracks in central Nebraska found the driver dead inside the cab.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the discovery was made about 6:25 a.m. Friday. Officials say 64-year-old Gary Rouse, of Gibbon, died of a medical condition while driving a Mack dump truck in Wood River.

Investigators say Rouse was eastbound on Highway 30 when he had a medical issue that caused him to leave the roadway and come to rest on the railroad tracks.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.