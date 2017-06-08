No foul play suspected in Kearney drowning

An investigation reveals the body recovered from Turkey Creek Canal in Kearney has been identified as 52 year old Sidney Josolyn of Texas. A Kearney Police Department news release says Josolyn was recovered deceased on Tuesday after falling into the canal on Monday near Second Avenue. Josolyn’s body was recovered west of the Avenue M canal bridge. No foul play is suspected. Rescue crews used all kinds of equipment and methods including all-terrain vehicles, kayaks, john boats, a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter, a drone and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department’s dive and rescue team in their search. Josolyn’s body was located about three-fourths of a mile east of where he was last seen.