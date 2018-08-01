Traffic stop nets 94 lbs. of pot & two arrests

Cozad, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Oregon men on drug charges Tuesday at 9:39 p.m. at the westbound Interstate-80 rest area near Cozad, Mile Marker 227.

The arrests followed a traffic stop for the driver’s failure to signal. The Dawson County Sheriff’s office provided a K-9 to assist in a search of the vehicle the subjects were traveling in.

The dog alerted on the vehicle, an Ford F-150 pickup, and 94 lbs. of suspected marijuana were found.

Arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail were 26 year old Michael Hedges of Parkdale, Oregon and 25 year old Brandon Cannon of 6934 Mill Creek Rd., The Dalles, Oregon.

Each face identical felony charges of marijuana possession more than 1 lb., possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. They are being housed in the Dawson County Jail.