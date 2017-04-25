Drug Task Force Operations make an impact in Western Nebraska and Eastern Colorado

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced on Tuesday April 25, 2017 a joint operation involving members of the Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement (CODE) Drug Task Force and Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group (WING) which led to the arrest of eleven individuals on various charges including Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Money Laundering. One year ago, these joint operations led to the largest federal drug takedown in the history of Nebraska. Also seized during the operation were several weapons, ammunition, cash and methamphetamine. These arrests today were a direct result of that effort and confirms the commitment the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to aggressively pursue drug cases as a top priority in the District of Nebraska. The names of the individuals and their charges will be released later today when their federal indictments are unsealed.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse recognized the unwavering teamwork of all the agencies involved, stating, “This long term investigation presented unique challenges given the wide geographic territory of Western Nebraska and Eastern Colorado. I am extremely proud of all the dedicated men and women who worked to bring these perpetrators to justice. This case demonstrates how numerous agencies can act as a force multiplier and achieve significant results.”

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 25, 2017, CODE and WING members to include the assistance of other Nebraska and Colorado federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed arrest warrants spanning from North Platte, NE to Wray, CO.

The CODE Drug Task Force is made up of law enforcement agencies throughout a 22 county area in west-central/southwest Nebraska. The WING Task Force covers the eleven panhandle counties (Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux). The agencies involved in these Task Forces use their combined strength to work against drug dealers in their area of responsibility.

