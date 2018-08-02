Drugmakers object to use of products in Nebraska execution

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two more pharmaceutical companies are objecting to Nebraska’s use of lethal injection drugs that may have come from them.

Representatives of Sandoz Inc. and Hikma Pharmaceuticals said Thursday they have not confirmed whether Nebraska’s corrections department has obtained their products.

It’s also not clear whether they’ll pursue a legal challenge that could derail the planned Aug. 14 execution of death row inmate Carey Dean Moore. Nebraska officials have refused to identify their supplier.

Sandoz and Hikma are each one of several manufacturers of drugs that are part of Nebraska’s lethal injection protocol. The companies say using their drugs in an execution contradicts their values.

Drugmaker Pfizer sent a similar letter to Nebraska officials. State Sen. Ernie Chambers, a death penalty opponent, is urging the company to do more to intervene.