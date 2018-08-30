Drugs seized, 2 men arrested after traffic stop

ALDA, Neb. – Authorities say state troopers arrested two men and seized various drugs after a traffic stop of a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the semi was pulled over Tuesday morning near Alda for a license plate violation. A patrol dog alerted officers to the

presence of drugs inside the tractor.

The patrol says a search uncovered 95 pounds of marijuana and 88 pounds of a white powder that is being tested to see whether it is fentanyl.

The driver and his passenger were arrested on various drug charges and taken to Hall County Jail.