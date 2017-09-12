DUI stop nets arrest on 7 charges

BRUNING – A Davenport man is in jail after getting caught with drugs while driving intoxicated.

According to the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy responded to the area of Highway 81 and Highway 4 in reference to a citizens report of a possible drunk or impaired driver. Upon arrival the deputy observed a pickup matching the description given. The deputy contacted the driver, Ethan Roth, 21 of Davenport. After conducting an investigation the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested for DUI. The continued investigation resulted in additional charges being sought.

The driver is also being held for the following offenses in addition to the original DUI: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver, Money and Substance Violation, Possession of Prescription Narcotics in Unauthorized Container, Drug Dealer Tax Violation, and Bribery. Roth was booked into the Thayer Co. Jail and his bond has been set at 10 percent of $25,000.