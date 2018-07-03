Dump truck driver killed in crash with train in Nebraska

Ashland, Neb. — State officials say one person has died in the collision of a dump truck and a train near Mahoney State Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, near Interstate 80 and the Platte River. Sheriff William Brueggemann says the 57-year-old dump truck driver died at the scene.

The name of the person killed and other details of the crash have not yet been released.

Officials are still investigating the crash.