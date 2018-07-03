class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321408 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Dump truck driver killed in crash with train in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Dump truck driver killed in crash with train in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | July 3, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Dump truck driver killed in crash with train in Nebraska
Courtesy/MGN. Train Crash.

Ashland, Neb. — State officials say one person has died in the collision of a dump truck and a train near Mahoney State Park in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells the Lincoln Journal Star that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, near Interstate 80 and the Platte River. Sheriff William Brueggemann says the 57-year-old dump truck driver died at the scene.

The name of the person killed and other details of the crash have not yet been released.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments