Early Head Start now taking applications

Early Head Start, a program of Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (Mid), provides comprehensive services to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. Early Head Start is now taking applications for the 2019-2020 year.

The objective of the Early Head Start program is to assist pregnant women in accessing comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of infants and toddlers and support parent efforts to fulfill their parental roles and make progress toward their educational, literacy and employment goals. This is

achieved through the provision of comprehensive health, educational, nutritional, social and other services and by involving parents in their children’s educational goals.

Early Head Start creates an environment that builds upon and responds to the unique strengths and needs of each child and family, including: high quality early education every other month family connection activities; home visits; on-going parenting

enhancement services; comprehensive health services; nutrition; and ongoing support to

parents through case management and peer support groups.

If you are a pregnant woman or have an infant or toddler please contact Sara, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska Early Head Start, at the following address or phone number: Tamara Heying, Community Action Early Head Start

601A Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

308-865-5026

For more information see www.communityactionmidne.com for all Mid Head Start and

Early Head Start center contact information.