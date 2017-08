Hear report from KRVN’s Scott Foster from the scene…

Interstate 80 Eastbound traffic has been closed from the Brady interchange due semi fire at Mile Marker 217 or about 5 miles west of Cozad. Cozad Fire and Rescue has responded to the scene. Eastbound traffic is asked to exit at Brady.